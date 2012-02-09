BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 California's attorney general said on Thursday her state will receive up to $18 billion in benefits under a federal-state mortgage settlement to be announced later today.
More than $12 billion will be used to cut mortgage debt for California's distressed homeowners and help with short sales, Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement.
U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce a $26 billion deal at 10 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board Source text (http://bit.ly/2rRldRX) Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE, NOVA EDIL SRL, SMIT REAL ESTATE SRL IN LIQUIDAZIONE AND KRONOS SPA HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH VARIOUS CREDITORS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING FOR ABOUT 28 MILLION EUROS IN THE GROUP