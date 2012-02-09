A realtor and bank-owned sign is displayed near a house for sale in Phoenix, Arizona, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON Five big U.S. banks will compensate homeowners for abusive foreclosure practices in a $25 billion deal billed as the largest federal-state settlement ever obtained.

The settlement announced on Thursday at the U.S. Justice Department seals more than a year of negotiations after evidence emerged late in 2010 that banks robosigned thousands of foreclosure documents without properly reviewing paperwork.

The Obama administration hopes the settlement will open a new avenue for housing relief because it will force the banks to write down mortgages at a time when roughly one in four borrowers owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

The housing settlement gives President Barack Obama, as he seeks re-election in November, a chance to show his administration is willing to get tough with big banks to help ordinary Americans survive the pain of the nation's foreclosure crisis.

For the banks, the deal resolves civil government claims over faulty foreclosures and servicing misconduct.

The banks involved in the deal are Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Ally Financial Inc.

Although the deal with 49 states and federal agencies is remarkable for its scope, the amount is miniscule compared to the declines in home values, and the banks still face a host of mortgage-related lawsuits.

"The bottom line about this settlement, is it's okay, it's a step forward, it's a step in the right direction. But let's not kid ourselves, there's a hell of a lot more that needs to be done," said Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

The deal does little to ease investor fears over banks' mortgage liabilities, industry analysts said.

"We believe any initial euphoria over the deal will quickly fade as investors realize the flood of additional mortgage-related litigation that the major banks face," said Guggenheim Partners analyst Jaret Seiberg in a note on Thursday.

HOMEOWNER RELIEF

Under the deal, roughly 750,000 borrowers who lost their homes to foreclosure between 2008 and 2011 can expect to receive a $2,000 cash payment.

The banks would also provide $17 billion in principal reduction and loan modifications for delinquent borrowers who are facing foreclosure.

The deal would also include $3 billion to help borrowers who are current on their mortgage payments but unable to refinance because they owe more than their homes are worth.

"This agreement has more things to help homeowners than anything that we have seen before and probably ever will see again," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who led the settlement negotiations on behalf of the states.

The U.S. Justice Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and a handful of state attorneys general announced the deal at a news conference in Washington.

Some large states, such as California and New York, joined at the last minute.

Also on Thursday, U.S. banking regulators used the federal-state mortgage settlement as a vehicle for levying their own fines on banks over problems in their mortgage businesses.

In April 2011 banking regulators reached a deal with 14 banks on the steps they have to take to clean up how they deal with struggling homeowners.

No monetary penalties were announced at the time but on Thursday the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said that Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo have agreed to pay a penalty of $394 million as part of the broad federal-state settlement.

Citigroup and Ally did not immediately provide statements on the settlement.

Wells Fargo said its portion of the settlement was $5.3 billion and that it had already accrued reserves to cover the cost of the pact. "Today's agreement represents a very important step toward restoring confidence in mortgage servicing and stability in the housing market," Mike Heid, president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, said in a statement.

JPMorgan said the settlement includes far-reaching relief that will help many of its customers and complement its existing efforts to help borrowers.

Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm said: "We believe this settlement will help provide additional support for homeowners who need assistance, brings more certainty to the housing market and aligns to our ongoing commitment to help rebuild our neighborhoods and get the housing market back on track."

