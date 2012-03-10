WASHINGTON, D.C., March 9 A previously
announced $25 billion settlement between five major banks
accused of abusive mortgage practices and government officials
will be filed in federal court on Monday, people familiar with
the matter said late Friday.
The pact unveiled Feb. 9 is expected to result in payments
and other mortgage relief for about one million borrowers, but
must first be approved by a judge.
Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally
Financial Inc agreed to the settlement after 16 months of
negotiations with state attorneys general and federal agencies,
including the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development.
But the fine print took another month to finalize.
Negotiators had hoped to file a settlement on Friday, but
the deal was held up at the last minute over a disagreement
between Nevada and Bank of America, people familiar with the
matter said.
The state and the bank had negotiated a separate side deal
to resolve an older lawsuit filed by the state.
The nature of the Friday disagreement was not immediately
clear. Representatives of Nevada and Bank of America could not
immediately be reached for comment after business hours.
The larger deal, to be spread out over three years, requires
the banks to cut mortgage debt amounts and provides $2,000
payments to certain borrowers who lost their homes to
foreclosure.
It releases the banks from civil government claims over
faulty foreclosures and the mishandling of requests for loan
modifications. Forty-nine states signed the pact.
The probe that led to the settlement discussions started
after evidence emerged late in 2010 that banks robo-signed
thousands of foreclosure documents without properly reviewing
paperwork.