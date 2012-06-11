* Mortgage firm is pushing private-funded emiment domain
By Matthew Goldstein and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK June 8Here's a controversial but
intriguing approach to the U.S. housing crisis: keep
cash-strapped residents in their homes by condemning their
mortgages.
A mortgage firm backed by a number of prominent West Coast
financiers is pushing local politicians in California and a
handful of other states hardest hit by the housing crisis to use
eminent domain to restructure mortgages that borrowers owe more
money on than their homes are actually worth.
San Francisco-based Mortgage Resolution Partners, in a
presentation reviewed by Reuters, says condemning so-called
underwater mortgages and taking them out of the hands of private
lenders and bondholders is "the only practical way to modify
mortgages on a large enough scale to solve the housing crisis."
Eminent domain is a well-tested power by local government to
get a court order to take over a property it deems either
blighted or needed for the public good.
Over the years, governments have used eminent domain
authority to clear urban slums or seize land to build highways
and bridges.
The power to do this is often controversial because
landowners don't have much negotiating power. And in this case,
potentially even more controversial since it has never been used
to sieze mortgages held by private investors or financial
institutions.
Under the ambitious proposal, Mortgage Resolution Partners
would work with local governments to find institutional
investors willing to provide tens of billions of dollars to
finance the condemnation process to avoid using taxpayer dollars
to acquire millions of distressed mortgages.
A local government entity takes title to the loans and pays
the original mortgage owner the fair value with the money
provided by institutional investors.
Mortgage Resolution Partners works to restructure the loans,
enabling stressed homeowners to reduce their monthly mortgage
payments. The restructured loans could then be sold to hedge
funds, pension funds and other institutional investors with the
proceeds paying back the outside financiers.
Mortgage Resolution Partners, which up until now has tried
to keep private its discussions with local politicians and the
two investment banks it is working closely with, would collect a
negotiated fee on every loan that is condemned and restructured.
The plan by Mortgage Resolution Partners to keep people in
their homes by condemning underwater mortgages comes as many
institutional investors are raising money for funds to acquire
foreclosed single-family homes with an eye toward renting them
out until housing prices recover.
Meanwhile, Mortgage Resolution Partners got caught up in a
controversy earlier this year after Reuters reported that Phil
Angelides, the former chairman of a Financial Crisis Inquiry
Commission, was the executive chairman of Mortgage Resolution
Partners. Angelides left the firm soon after, when some on
Capitol Hill began raising questions about potential political
influence by Mortgage Resolution Partners. {ID:nL2E8DDGCT]
The firm's condemnation proposal, which is getting a
receptive hearing from some public officials in San Bernardino
County, California, could also prove controversial because
eminent domain traditionally has been used by municipalities to
take ownership of blighted properties and buildings - not loans.
In a condemnation proceeding, the owner of a property is
entitled to be compensated at fair market value, which often can
be much less than the initial purchase price. That means banks
or investors in mortgage-backed securites could face losses, if
many underwater mortgages were condemned at a steep discount to
their face value.
"We are intrigued," said Gregory Devereaux, chief executive
of San Bernardino County, which is east of Los Angeles and has
one of the highest umemployment rates in the state. "Our economy
in this county can't be turned around until a large porportion
of the mortgage crisis has been addressed."
Devereaux said the idea of using private money to condemn
underwater mortgages was first brought to him by Mortgage
Resolution Partners several months ago. He said if the county
goes ahead with the idea, it isn't definite it will work with
the firm to manage the program.
But Mortgage Resolution Partners would appear to be further
along than any other firm in putting the pieces together to use
private money to fund public condemnations of underwater
mortgages.
The firm is working with investment banks Evercore Partners
Inc and Westwood Capital to find institutional investors
interested in providing the billions of dollars necessary to
fund the condemnation process on a significant scale, according
to the firm's marketing documents and people familiar with the
matter. The investment banks are talking to big bond fund
managers, hedge funds and insurers about providing the
financing.
The documents also note that San Bernardino County and some
of its municipalities are the closest to moving forward with the
idea.
Mortgage Resolution Partners is also having discussions with
politicians in at least one other California county and in
Nevada and Florida, said people familiar with the situation.
"The private sector provides all the financing and all the
risk with this program," said Steven Gluckstern, the firm's
chairman and a former money manager and former owner of New York
Islanders hockey team. "We have watched state (and) national
government try to fix this and it hasn't worked."
Gluckstern acknowledges that using eminent domain for
mortgages is untested but said the firm's lawyers believe the
strategy would withstand a legal challenge from bondholders or
banks. He also said he thinks most bondholders would not oppose
eminent domain because the market prices for many
mortgage-backed securities reflect the fact that millions of
borrowers are underwater on those loans.
"The loss for many bondholders has already been baked into
this," he said.
A person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to
speak publicly, said condemnation of underwater mortgage creates
a "liquidity event" for many mortgage-backed securities that
have been cobbled together largley from distressed home loans.
The problem of underwater mortgages may be the most lasting
impact of the U.S. financial crisis. Recent estimates by real
estate information firm CoreLogic found that roughly 22 percent
of U.S. homeowners owe more on their mortgages than their homes
are worth.
In San Bernardino County, an estimated 100,000 homeowners
have mortgages that are underwater, according to county
officials.
Two California municipalties in the county, Fontana and
Ontario, have agreed to work with the county on that study. But
a third community, Hesperia, voted on June 5, not to join the
effort.
The use of eniment domain to help underwater homeowners has
gotten some attention from the local press in San Bernardino
County. But until now, Mortgage Resolution Partners
behind-the-scenes role had not surfaced.
Devereaux said Mortgage Resolution Partners has not come up
in the public discussions about the eminent domain proposal
because no decision has been made to work with them.
But the lack of openess has concerned some in the local real
estate community.
"In two months and four public meetings, the critical
details of how this might work have been left out of the
discussion," said Paul Herrera, government affairs director for
Inland Valleys Association of Realtors.