* Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom writes to Holder, Geithner,
Bernanke
* Eminent domain considered as step in restructuring
mortgages
* Newsom says investors try to prevent use of eminent domain
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Sept 10 California Lieutenant Governor
Gavin Newsom says he wants the U.S. Department of Justice to
investigate "threats" against local communities that are
considering using eminent domain to seize and restructure poorly
performing mortgages to benefit cash-strapped homeowners.
Newsom sent a letter on Monday to U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder asking federal prosecutors to investigate any attempts by
Wall Street investors and government agencies to "boycott"
California communities that are considering such moves.
"I am most disturbed by threats leveled by the mortgage
industry and some in the federal government who have coercively
urged local governments to reject consideration" of eminent
domain," he wrote in a letter that was also sent to Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
Newsom, a Democrat who was previously mayor of San
Francisco, warned the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association in July to "cease making threats to the local
officials of San Bernardino County" over a proposed plan to
seize underwater mortgages from private investors.
Some towns in San Bernardino County, due east of Los
Angeles, have set up a joint authority that is exploring the use
of eminent domain to forcibly purchase distressed mortgages.
Rather than evict homeowners through foreclosure, the
public-private entity would offer residents new mortgages that
would cut the size of the amount owed.
Newsom wrote that while he is not endorsing the use of
eminent domain at this time, he wants communities in California
to be able to "explore every option" for solving their mortgage
burdens "without fear of illegal reprisal by the mortgage
industry or federal government agencies."
He argued the mortgage crisis affecting jurisdictions like
San Bernardino are local economic problems that require local
solutions, and must therefore be managed without "undue"
interference from the federal government.
SIFMA and other investment trade groups say such use of
eminent domain is unconstitutional and could scare away future
mortgage financing.
A spokeswoman for SIFMA declined to comment. A Justice
Department spokeswoman did not respond to an email seeking
comment.
Governments typically use eminent domain to seize properties
to build highways and other public projects. The proposal to use
it to help distressed homeowners has rankled some on Wall Street
who invest in mortgage-backed securities and the real estate
market.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters will host a panel discussion in
Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that will examine whether eminent
domain offers a feasible way to provide relief to struggling
borrowers. Waters has not endorsed the use of eminent domain for
principal reduction.
In his letter, Newsom said a New York-based hedge fund
threatened via email, a company that was involved in a municipal
program to purchase mortgage loans by using eminent domain. He
did not name the hedge fund, but noted that the email had been
sent to 21 other investment firms.
The letter quoted the unnamed hedge fund manager's email as
saying: "This move to pick the pockets of investors in the
mortgage market will have far-reaching implications on your
business."