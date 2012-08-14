Aug 14 Government-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac are stepping up efforts to find bad home loans that they can
force mortgage lenders to buy back from them, providing an
increasingly bigger headache to banks.
The government-controlled companies are squabbling with
banks over who should bear the burden of losses from the housing
crunch, in particular loans made between 2005 and 2008, when the
market was at its frothiest.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's efforts will translate to
higher mortgage losses for banks in the coming quarters. But the
end of the fighting may be in sight. Fannie Mae, the larger of
the two finance companies, is more than halfway through its
review of loans to try to sell back to banks and is mainly
focusing on that four-year period, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from banks and
bundle the loans into bonds that get sold to investors. The
loans are supposed to have met guidelines to be eligible for
bundling. The two mortgage giants guarantee the packaged bonds.
Historically, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have taken banks at
their word when they said loans were eligible. If later there
were problems (because the borrower's income was not properly
verified, for example), then Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could
ask banks to buy back the mortgages at face value and absorb any
losses.
Those repurchase requests are increasing as Fannie and
Freddie apply more scrutiny. Both companies have hired more
staff to comb through loans and determine which can be sold back
to banks.
In the second quarter, outstanding repurchase requests at
Fannie Mae grew by 20 percent to $14.6 billion from the first
quarter, according to a filing last week.
Banks can argue about whether they really did follow
guidelines, but the impact of buyback requests on lenders is
clear. Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co,
PNC Financial Services Group Inc and others set aside
more money in the second quarter to cover repurchase requests.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac say they are trying to recover as
much money as possible for taxpayers after receiving more than
$188 billion of government support during the housing crunch.
They have since repaid about $45 billion.
Banks believe Fannie and Freddie are nailing them on
technicalities. If the two companies bear down too hard on
lenders, banks could originate fewer mortgages, further
pressuring the housing market.
That may already be happening. Bank of America has reduced
its mortgage lending and is no longer selling most loans to
Fannie Mae. And Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator is
concerned enough that it is thinking of changing the repurchase
process to press the companies to look at loans before agreeing
to guarantee or purchase them.
A suffering housing market hurts Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
as well.
"It's an interesting legal dance and business relationship
dance that Fannie and Freddie are playing," said Joseph
Buonanno, a lawyer at Hunton & Williams who specializes in
mortgage and capital markets issues.
NUMBERS SWELLING
In addition to repurchase requests from Fannie and Freddie,
the banks also face possible losses from loans sold to private
investors and those that were insured by bond insurers, who say
they shouldn't be on the hook for inappropriately underwritten
loans.
Generally, banks' disputes with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
have to be worked out loan by loan. The government-owned
companies' efforts to craft broad settlements with banks, most
notably Freddie Mac's deal with Bank of America announced in
January 2011, have come under criticism.
The inspector general at the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said there were
questions about how Freddie came up with its settlement figure,
which may have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.
Since then, Freddie Mac has not entered into any new
agreements. This year it started reviewing more loans for
possible defects, which "may result in higher repurchase
requests," according to a quarterly securities filing.
Fannie Mae in January 2011 also reached a settlement with
Bank of America, but it only covered Countrywide-related
repurchase requests that were in the works as of September 2010.
Bank of America bought subprime lender Countrywide Financial in
2008.
In recent securities filings and earnings conference calls,
Bank of America complained about the repurchase demands: Many
requests came for loans that were fine for at least two years
before going bad.
The bank said the borrowers' ability to make payments for
that length of time shows the loans went bad because the economy
went south and not because of the quality of the underwriting.
But Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac say if the banks failed to
meet the guidelines, they have no case. Underwriting guidelines
are an important protection since banks make loans but Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac take the credit risk.
In its filing, Fannie Mae said more than 2 percent of loans
acquired between 2005 and 2008 resulted in bank repurchase
requests, compared to less than 0.25 percent of loans acquired
after 2008.
Freddie Mac had outstanding repurchase requests of $2.9
billion at the end of June, down from $3.2 billion at the end of
March but up from $2.7 billion at the end of December, according
to its latest quarterly filing.
MORE COMING
Bank of America wasn't the only bank to see an increase in
repurchase requests. In a report last week, Bernstein Research
analyst John McDonald said unresolved claims with Fannie and
Freddie rose to $17.3 billion from $14.3 billion at seven banks
he covers, reflecting a rise in demand and slower resolution of
existing claims.
Fifth Third Bancorp said last month that Fannie and
Freddie have indicated that toward the end of the year they plan
to start requesting loan files for any loan that is not
performing. Requests for files are a precursor to making a
repurchase request.
PNC has also noted requests for more loans that performed
for a significant amount of time. US Bancorp has said
Fannie and Freddie have increased their loan sampling sizes.
Fannie Mae spokesman Andrew Wilson said the agency is
enforcing its contracts and treats all lenders consistently.
"Fannie Mae has not changed its criteria for
evaluating loans for potential repurchase. What changed was
the volume of loans from 2005-2008 that did not meet our
standards and therefore must be repurchased by lenders," he
said.
Freddie Mac emphasized that it works with lenders and gives
them time, for example, to find missing documents. Lenders are
nevertheless required to honor their contracts, said spokesman
Michael Cosgrove.
"We have an obligation to taxpayers to be good stewards of
their investment," he said.
In his research note, McDonald said he believes the cost of
repurchase requests will be manageable for banks but are likely
to be a drag on earnings and companies' net worth, or book
value, for 2012 and 2013.
Housing Finance Agency is expected to announce new
repurchase request standards for new loans by September. In a
letter to Congress last month, acting director Ed DeMarco said
the agency is developing requirements that would shift the
review of loan sales to the time of the sale and give lenders
more certainty that they won't have to buy back loans that have
performed successfully for a period of time.
"While this will result in greater scrutiny of performing
loans near the time of origination, the intent is to reduce the
risk for the Enterprises and lenders alike," DeMarco wrote in
the July 31 letter.