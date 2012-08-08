By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 8 The Federal Housing Finance
Agency raised concerns o n W ednesday about a p rivate investor
group's controversial aim to seize and restructure
poor-performing mortgages.
The agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said
it has "significant concerns" about the use of eminent domain to
condemn and restructure mortgages. The federal housing regulator
said it is concerned about the program's constitutionality.
"FHFA has significant concerns with programs that could
undermine and have a chilling effect on the extension of credit
to borrowers seeking to become homeowners and on investors that
support the housing market," the agency said in a statement.
It also questioned the plan's potential cost to taxpayers
and the impact it could have on mortgage contracts.
Edward DeMarco, the acting director of the FHFA, has
objected to principal reductions on mortgages and told reporters
on July 31 that "the anticipated benefits do not outweigh the
costs and risks."
The idea of condemning distressed mortgages to provide
financial relief to cash-strapped homeowners is being pushed by
Mortgage Resolution Partners, a San Francisco-based group backed
by some prominent West Coast financiers.
Eminent domain traditionally has been used by local
governments to condemn buildings and properties for public works
projects.
Some public officials in San Bernardino County in California
are considering using eminent domain to restructure distressed
mortgages held in private mortgage-backed securities.
No one is currently proposing using eminent domain on
mortgage-backed securities sold by Fannie or Freddie. But the
FHFA issued Wednesday's statement because Fannie and Freddie
guarantee the overwhelming majority of U.S. mortgages.
In a response to the FHFA statement, Mortgage Resolution
Partners issued its own statement defending the proposal and its
constitutionality.
"The use of eminent domain to purchase mortgage loans from
private label securitization trusts is constitutional," said
Steven Gluckstern, the group's chairman.
"We expect that the FHFA will, after due consideration,
respect state and local sovereign powers of eminent domain over
private property within their jurisdictions," he added.
Another key player, the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, echoed the FHFA criticisms.
"SIFMA believes that this plan would likely significantly
harm mortgage finance markets and reduce access to credit for
mortgage borrowers," said Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr., executive vice
president for public policy and advocacy for SIFMA.
California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom has backed
Mortgage Resolution Partners' plan, saying, "this may be an
aggressive idea, but communities such as San Bernardino, Chicago
and others have no choice in these desperate times."
SIFMA's criticism follows Newsom's call to the association
to "cease making threats to the local officials of San
Bernardino County" on July 27.
A rising chorus of mortgage investors are boycotting the
plan, which is also being considered in Berkeley, California,
and Chicago.
"We think it's a disastrous idea and would be a horrible
precedent for the market," Stephen Walsh, chief investment
officer of Western Asset Management Co, told Reuters in an
interview on Tue sday.
"What might bring isolated benefit to a particular city
across the board could be very negative for housing financing
going forward in the United States," he said.