(Corrects spelling of lawyer Moshe Horn's name in 9th
paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 9 A class of homeowners suing
Wells Fargo & Co over excessive fees plans to appeal a
judge's ruling tossing a $54.8 million verdict against the bank,
their lawyer said on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in a little-noticed decision
on May 29 decertified the class of homeowners, whose mortgages
were owned or serviced by the now-defunct Money Store and HomEq
Servicing.
The lawsuit, filed by homeowner Joseph Mazzei in 2001,
alleged the companies improperly overcharged borrowers by
assessing late fees even after their mortgages went into
default. The homeowners had sought to recoup about $629 million
for alleged overcharges and interest, according to an October
court filing.
Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, never owned
Money Store or HomEq but nonetheless found itself facing
liability thanks to its 2008 acquisition of Wachovia, HomEq's
onetime owner.
A federal jury in December returned a mixed verdict in the
long-running case against The Money Store and HomEq, which was
established to service The Money Store's loans following the
closure of its origination business.
But in the May 29 decision, Koeltl said the plaintiffs had
failed to establish the Money Store defendants had contractual
obligations with those homeowners whose loans were only
serviced, but not originated, by the companies.
While Koeltl said decertifying the class of homeowners
post-trial was a drastic step, upholding the verdict "would be a
manifest injustice."
The judge also rejected the plaintiffs' request for a new
trial on a separate claim, which jurors had rejected, over
whether the companies mishandled attorney fees.
"We believe the jury's verdict should stand and we will be
appealing," the plaintiffs lawyer, Moshe Horn, said.
Daniel Pollack, a lawyer for Wells Fargo, on Tuesday
referred requests for comment to his client, which did not
immediately respond.
Wachovia, which Wells Fargo acquired during the financial
crisis, had owned HomEq until 2006, when it sold it to Barclays
Plc, which in 2010 sold it to Ocwen Financial Corp
.
The Money Store was owned by First Union, which later became
part of Wachovia. First Union shut down The Money Store in 2000
because of losses. A New Jersey mortgage lender bought the Money
Store's name in 2006 and has continued using it.
The case is Mazzei v. The Money Store, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 01-5694.
(Editing by Ted Botha and Jonathan Oatis)