* Watchdog urges more scrutiny of Fannie Mae payments
* Members of Congress asked watchdog to review loan deal
* Inspector general has concerns about controls on program
By Rick Rothacker
Sept 18 Fannie Mae last year agreed to
pay Bank of America Corp about 20 percent more than it
was contractually obligated to transfer the servicing of higher
risk mortgage loans to another company, in a revelation that
drew fresh criticism from U.S. lawmakers.
New details on the agreed payment came to light on Tuesday,
when a government watchdog released a report about the transfer
of loans last year after a demand from members of Congress to
review the transaction. The deal raised the issue of why Fannie
Mae was paying more than required to transfer loans and why Bank
of America was not doing a good enough job servicing them.
In its report, the inspector general for the Federal Housing
Finance Agency urged the regulator to ensure Fannie Mae applies
more scrutiny to the pricing of such deals and possibly revise
its contracts with mortgage servicers.
"FHFA should ensure that Fannie Mae does not have to pay a
premium to transfer inadequately performing portfolios," the
report says, referring to the regulator of Fannie Mae and
sibling Freddie Mac.
The watchdog, however, called the effort to shift
poor-performing loans to companies more skilled at working with
borrowers a "promising initiative" that could reduce loan losses
for government-controlled Fannie Mae and taxpayers. It found
that the payment to Bank of America was not "significantly
different" than similar transactions.
Members of Congress who had asked the inspector general to
review the $512 million deal reached in August 2011 remained
skeptical. By tolerating poor performance by loan servicers,
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have increased losses for taxpayers
and made the housing crisis worse, said Brad Miller, a
Democratic Congressman who sits on the House Financial Services
Committee.
"By agreeing to pay half a billion dollars and not even
apparently raising the issue of whether the performance by Bank
of America was sufficient, they have sent a pretty clear signal
to everyone involved in servicing that no matter how bad you are
the worst that is going to happen is you will get paid to give
up servicing rights, and you'll get paid at a premium," said
Miller in an interview.
The inspector general's report shows that Fannie Mae agreed
to pay more than was necessary to buy back rights to the loans,
said Rep. Darrell Issa, the Republican congressman who chairs
the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
"More must be done to prevent the unnecessary waste of
taxpayer dollars," he said in a statement.
The report could cast an uncomfortable light on Fannie Mae's
use of taxpayer funds as well as Bank of America, which has come
under criticism for its handling of loan modifications and
foreclosures.
At issue is a program in which Fannie Mae sought to reduce
losses on troubled loans by bringing in specialized firms to
handle payment collection and loan modifications.
Banks make mortgages and sell them to Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, which package them into securities for investors. Mortgage
servicers such as Bank of America, however, continue to
administer payments sent in by borrowers. Fannie Mae can shift
loans handled by one servicer to another, but has to pay a
termination fee to do so if the move is deemed "without cause."
In January 2011, Fannie Mae started discussions with Bank of
America about buying the mortgage servicing rights to 384,000
loans with an unpaid principal balance of about $74 billion,
according to the report.
Fannie Mae had projected losses of about $11 billion on the
loans, but determined it could get savings of up to $2.7 billion
by transferring them to another servicer. Fannie Mae concluded
that the bank's overall service was below average compared with
its peers, but it had not determined the bank to be in breach of
its contract, according to the report.
Eventually, Fannie Mae agreed to pay a termination fee of
$512 million to Bank of America, about $85 million more than it
had to under its contract, according to the report. The bank had
balked at a lower price and would have been allowed to delay the
sale for up to three months as it sought another buyer.
At the time, the FHFA reviewed the deal and was concerned
about the premium, according to the report. The regulator had
previously raised concerns about similar transactions,
determining Fannie Mae "routinely paid more than the
contractually specified fee for terminations without cause."
In a July 2011 email, one FHFA official wondered whether
Fannie Mae squeezed Bank of America hard enough on price
considering the bank was benefiting by "getting this stuff off
their books." In an email to FHFA, Fannie Mae argued it agreed
to pay the premium for a number of reasons, including avoiding
possible lawsuits with the bank, according to the report.
Ultimately, the regulator did not object to the sale after
Bank of America agreed to refund about $70 million of the
purchase price if Fannie Mae did not realize sufficient savings
from the deal. When all transfers were completed, Fannie Mae
ended up paying a total of $421 million to the bank because of a
reduction of the number of loans in the portfolio.
FHFA WILL REVIEW
In its report, the inspector general found that the concept
behind the program - to reduce credit losses - was "essentially
sound." But it agreed with an internal Fannie Mae audit that
raised questions about controls on the program. For example,
Fannie Mae relied on a single contractor to come up with prices
for most of the transactions.
The amount paid to the bank was similar to earlier deals,
which carried an average premium of about 15 percent, according
to the report. Since the Bank of America transaction, Fannie Mae
has not made any more payments to transfer mortgage servicing
rights, the inspector general found.
In a response included with the report, FHFA agreed that
Fannie Mae should not pay excessive premiums to transfer poorly
performing portfolios. The regulator said its supervision of
Fannie Mae has and will continue to include reviews of the
process for determining the price of "significant portfolio
transfers."
Bank of America and Fannie Mae declined to comment.
Miller, the North Carolina Congressman, said Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac should use their current monopoly power on issuing
mortgage-backed securities to force servicers to improve their
performance. He also said he doesn't understand why Fannie Mae
wouldn't pursue litigation against poor performers.
"I understand you don't want to litigate two to three
thousand dollar issues, but half a billion dollars that's
something worth litigating," he said. "I don't understand their
terror at the idea of being in a lawsuit, particularly when the
issue will be just how bad was Bank of America."
The FHFA inspector general issued a report last week that
also stemmed from a Bank of America agreement with one of the
U.S. mortgage finance companies.
The watchdog found that Freddie Mac will recover up to $3.4
billion more from banks after it began to better scrutinize
soured loans for defects that could require banks to buy back
the mortgages. The stepped-up loan reviews came after the
inspector general raised questions last year about a settlement
Freddie Mac reached with Bank of America to resolve mortgage
repurchase claims.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has struggled with
mortgage losses after buying subprime lender Countrywide
Financial in 2008.