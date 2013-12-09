By Rod Nickel
Dec 9 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co
said on Monday that it would buy back about 10 percent of its
outstanding stock in a roughly $2 billion purchase from the
Margaret A. Cargill Foundation and the Anne Ray Charitable Trust
over the next eight months.
Long anticipated by investors, the transaction with the
so-called MAC Trusts could underpin a stock that has fallen
about 18 percent this year as overseas demand dried up for the
company's phosphate and potash fertilizer products. It also
eases speculation that Mosaic might be a takeover target with a
large number of shares in play.
In late-morning trading, however, Mosaic shares slipped 1
percent in New York to $46.31, touching a one-month low.
"I'm surprised a bit that the stock is trading off," said
Rob Stabile, portfolio manager at LDIC Inc, which owns about
90,000 Mosaic shares on behalf of clients. "Because there's
uncertainty about the price, I guess (that's) weighing on it.
"I still think net-net it's going to be a significant
positive move for shareholders."
The stock weakness may reflect the delayed timetable for
buying back the stock, as well as the deal removing a positive
catalyst for Mosaic shares, said Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson
in a note.
Cargill Inc in 2011 announced plans to split off
its 64 percent stake in Mosaic under a series of agreements with
the agribusiness' shareholders, including charitable trusts.
Restrictions on the trusts and other stockholders transferring
those shares expired on Nov. 26.
At Friday's closing price of $46.79 for Mosaic, Monday's
transaction would be worth about $2 billion.
The company said it would buy 21.7 million of the MAC
Trusts' shares on Jan. 8 at a price based on the volume-weighted
average closing price during the previous 20 trading days. It
plans to buy the remaining 21.6 million shares in seven equal
installments starting in February at the close of each
successive 20-day trading period.
Mosaic Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said the
company was evaluating other moves, including possibly buying
the trusts' remaining common shares.
Fertilizer producers have come under pressure this year as
the price of corn - a key crop nutrient user - dropped well off
the previous year's record high. The breakup in July of one of
the world's biggest potash trading partnerships, Belarusian
Potash Co, has also led to a steady potash price decline.
Mosaic was formed in 2004 by a combination of Cargill's crop
nutrition business with IMC Global.