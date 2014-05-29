(Adds CEO quote, change of CFO)
By Rod Nickel
May 29 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co
said on Thursday that its chief executive Jim Prokopanko will
take a leave of absence for surgery to treat his previously
disclosed cancer.
The company's board named current Chief Financial Officer
Larry Stranghoener as interim CEO, effective June 1.
"It is in Mosaic's best interest, and mine, that I focus on
my health during the six- to eight-week period that my doctors
tell me I should expect to be out of the office for surgery and
recovery," Prokopanko said in a statement.
Mosaic Chairman Robert Lumpkins said he expected Prokopanko
to return to the job full-time in summer.
Mosaic, the world's biggest producer of finished phosphate
products, also said Stranghoener will retire at the end of the
year and will be replaced in the CFO position on June 1 by
Richard Mack, who is currently Mosaic's general counsel.
When Prokopanko returns as CEO in summer, Stranghoener will
work as executive vice president of strategy and business
development until his retirement at year-end.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by
David Gregorio and G Crosse)