BRIEF-CoStar Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* CoStar Group grows first quarter net income 32% year-over-year; first quarter sales bookings accelerate to record $35 million; raises full-year earnings and revenue guidance
March 17 Mosaic Co said on Monday that it has completed its $1.4-billion purchase of CF Industries' phosphate business.
The deal includes assets in Florida such as a phosphate mine, plant, and a phosphate manufacturing facility.
April 26 While websites on which employees anonymously rate their companies are typically used by would-be hires, fund managers should pay close attention too.