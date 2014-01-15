Jan 15 The U.S. Department of Justice has approved Mosaic Co's $1.4 billion purchase of CF Industries' Florida phosphate business, Mosaic said on Wednesday.

The deal, which still requires other regulatory approvals, gives Mosaic, the world's biggest producer of phosphate fertilizer products, a bigger hold on North American sales, and some analysts speculated that it may raise competition concerns.

The price includes $200 million to cover the closure and long-term care of phosphogypsum stacks, a radioactive by-product of phosphate production, under CF's current Florida operations.

Minnesota-based Mosaic, which operates other phosphate facilities nearby, would acquire the South Pasture phosphate mine and plant, a phosphate manufacturing plant and ammonia terminal and warehouse facilities.

Once the deal closes, Illinois-based CF will focus on nitrogen production.

Mosaic and CF shares dipped slightly after normal trading hours.