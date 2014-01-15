Jan 15 The U.S. Department of Justice has
approved Mosaic Co's $1.4 billion purchase of CF
Industries' Florida phosphate business, Mosaic said on
Wednesday.
The deal, which still requires other regulatory approvals,
gives Mosaic, the world's biggest producer of phosphate
fertilizer products, a bigger hold on North American sales, and
some analysts speculated that it may raise competition concerns.
The price includes $200 million to cover the closure and
long-term care of phosphogypsum stacks, a radioactive by-product
of phosphate production, under CF's current Florida operations.
Minnesota-based Mosaic, which operates other phosphate
facilities nearby, would acquire the South Pasture phosphate
mine and plant, a phosphate manufacturing plant and ammonia
terminal and warehouse facilities.
Once the deal closes, Illinois-based CF will focus on
nitrogen production.
Mosaic and CF shares dipped slightly after normal trading
hours.