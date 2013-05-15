Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co expects U.S. corn plantings to reach 95 million to 96 million acres in 2013, as farmers make up for time lost due to unfavorable spring weather.
Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said at the BMO Farm to Market conference in New York that farmers have a strong incentive to plant as much as possible, given attractive returns.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views