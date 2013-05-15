NEW YORK May 15 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co expects U.S. corn plantings to reach 95 million to 96 million acres in 2013, as farmers make up for time lost due to unfavorable spring weather.

Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said at the BMO Farm to Market conference in New York that farmers have a strong incentive to plant as much as possible, given attractive returns.