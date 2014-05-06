BRIEF-USA Truck appoints Jason Bates as Chief Financial Officer
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
May 6 Mosaic Co Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday that the fertilizer company's dividend is secure and its share buyback program will proceed.
The Minnesota-based company said earlier in the day that it will eliminate 500 jobs in the next 12 months as part of a plan to cut $500 million in costs over five years. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp - appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as chief financial officer of corporation, effective immediately