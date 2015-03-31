March 31 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Tuesday it would raise its annual dividend by 10 cents to $1.10 per share, effective in May.

The move comes despite recent tax changes by the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where Mosaic mines the crop nutrient potash, which the company said earlier would cost it $80 million to $100 million in 2015. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)