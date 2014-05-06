May 6 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co will eliminate 500 jobs in the next 12 months, part of a plan to cut $500 million in costs over five years, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.

Prokopanko said on a conference call that the company will shed the jobs through layoffs, attrition, early retirement and elimination of contractors. The cost-cutting is aimed at bolstering Mosaic's status as a low-cost phosphate producer and improving its relatively high cost position in potash. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)