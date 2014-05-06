BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co will eliminate 500 jobs in the next 12 months, part of a plan to cut $500 million in costs over five years, Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said on Tuesday.
Prokopanko said on a conference call that the company will shed the jobs through layoffs, attrition, early retirement and elimination of contractors. The cost-cutting is aimed at bolstering Mosaic's status as a low-cost phosphate producer and improving its relatively high cost position in potash. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* United Hunter Oil And Gas Corp. Announces a non-brokered private placement