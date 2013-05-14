NEW YORK May 14 A takeover of Mosaic Co
is unlikely in the near term and would be affordable to only a
handful of players, executives said in an interview on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said Mosaic has worked hard
to expand its phosphate and potash operations around the world,
work that would require a sizeable investment to match. Any
takeover would be "expensive," he said.
"If somebody wanted to replicate what Mosaic is today, it's
$60 billion," Prokopanko said.
Mosaic's market value is roughly $26.4 billion.
Prokopanko declined to comment when asked whether Mosaic has
been approached by interested buyers in the past year.
Larry Stranghoener, Mosaic's chief financial officer, said
the company doesn't believe a takeover is a "strong likelihood."