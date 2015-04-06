April 6 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co
boosted its chief executive officer's pay last year by
more than $5 million as a reward for slashing costs and jobs, a
regulatory filing shows.
Construction of excess potash capacity and fiercer
competition have pressured the sector, and leading North
American producers Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Agrium Inc have chopped expenses.
Mosaic CEO Jim Prokopanko collected $5.3 million more in
stock awards last year, taking the value of his pay package to
$14.8 million, up $5.5 million, according to a filing last week.
Mosaic executives got shares as an incentive to save costs,
spokesman Ben Pratt said.
Minnesota-based Mosaic, which has a $16.4 billion market
cap, said in 2013 it would cut $500 million in operating costs
over five years, including about 550 jobs. Prokopanko said on
March 31 that the company was ahead of schedule in finding
savings.
The recent filing said cost-cutting incentives "enhance our
alignment of executive compensation with stockholder interests
and will significantly benefit us and our stockholders by
helping ensure that Mosaic remains a low-cost producer."
Mosaic's stock price and net earnings both slipped about 3
percent in 2014.
Shareholders will vote on Mosaic executive pay and the
incentives at its May 14 annual meeting.
Rewarding executives for cutting jobs and costs is "a very
bad idea," said Yvan Allaire, executive chair of the
Montreal-based Institute for Governance of Private and Public
Organizations.
"In terms of the sense of sharing, the spirit that, 'we're
all in the same boat in this company,' what we do with this (pay
approach) really is create two boats - a yacht and a very small
dinghy," Allaire said.
Potash Corp paid former CEO Bill Doyle and other executives
more in 2014 largely because of interest rate fluctuations that
affected the company's short-term pension obligations, spokesman
Randy Burton said.
Doyle, who was replaced as CEO midway through 2014 but
remained senior adviser, earned $7.9 million, up from $6.4
million. His salary was unchanged at $1.3 million and Doyle
received no stock awards.
Agrium paid CEO Chuck Magro $6 million in 2014, his first
year on the job, slightly less than it did in 2013 when he was
chief operating officer. The reason for the difference was that
Magro received a one-time share grant in 2013 when he was
appointed to succeed the previous CEO, spokesman Richard Downey
said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)