July 16 Mosaic Co will run its Canadian
potash mines at less than 75 percent of capacity collectively
for maintenance in the current third quarter, as prices for the
crop nutrient slip.
The U.S. fertilizer company will curtail production at its
Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine, Chief Financial Officer Larry
Stranghoener said on Tuesday, adding that Mosaic may curtail
output at other mines, depending on demand.
The company also said it expects Canpotex Ltd, the offshore
selling agency for Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Agrium Inc, to close a potash supply contract with
Chinese buyers for the second half near the end of the third
quarter.