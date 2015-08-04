Aug 4 A possible takeover of German potash miner
K+S by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan would
make further consolidation less likely, the incoming chief
executive of fertilizer maker Mosaic Co said on Tuesday.
"The (potash) industry is reasonably concentrated and a lot
of M&A-type growth is going to be difficult, and particularly if
this next move by our one competitor is done," said Mosaic's Joc
O'Rourke, who takes the company's helm on Wednesday. "It will
concentrate the industry a little more, which might make
acquisition-type work difficult."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)