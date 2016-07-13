July 13 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co has laid off 368 workers at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine in Western Canada, representing about 95 percent of its workforce, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The layoffs are temporary and workers could be recalled in January, Saskatchewan radio station CKOM reported. Mosaic could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)