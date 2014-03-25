By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 25 U.S.-based
fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has
laid off 51 workers at its Canadian potash operations, as the
industry struggles to recover from low prices and weak demand.
Spokesman Rob Litt said the layoffs are spread out among
Mosaic's operations in the western province of Saskatchewan,
which include three potash mines and an office for the potash
segment.
The laid-off workers mostly held office positions and none
are union members. Mosaic issued the layoffs on Monday.
"Current market conditions required that we review our
options to remain competitive while continuing to operate
responsibly," Litt said in an email. "We remain committed to our
investments in Saskatchewan, the sustainability of our
operations and the communities where we operate."
Global demand for potash, a key crop nutrient, has grown
more slowly than expected in recent years even as miners like
Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc
expanded their Saskatchewan capacity.
In December, Potash Corp said it would slash its workforce
by 18 percent, or more than 1,000 jobs, including 570 positions
in its potash operations.
Mosaic shares gained 1.1 percent in New York to $48.94 in
morning trading.
