* Quarterly profit $1.01 a share vs. Wall Street view $1.15
* Revenue down 19 percent at $2.51 bln, misses Street view
* Maintenance outages, storms dent phosphate production
* Shares down 4.5 percent
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 2 Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co
posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as
sales of phosphate, a key farming nutrient, plunged 30 percent
due to plant repairs and bad weather.
Mosaic had little phosphate to sell as the quarter began due
to low production at a key Florida mine. While it has since
produced more fertilizer there, the supply problem was only
compounded by August's Hurricane Isaac and long factory
maintenance times, hindering the company's ability to meet
demand from farmers.
"We get these operational glitches, and some of them are
weather-driven," Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko told
Reuters. "I don't think there's been anything, though, that
would cast a cloud over the horizon."
Still, the company's shares were down 4.5 percent at $55.42
in morning trading.
Prokopanko said the stock drop showed Wall Street suffers
from "short-termitis," and he noted that Mosaic's quarterly
production fell in a previously announced forecast range.
"Looking at what happened in the last three months and what
may happen in the next three months doesn't take away from the
extraordinary positive outlook we have on this business," he
said.
Demand remains strong despite a summer drought that plagued
more than half of the contiguous United States, which accounts
for half of the world's corn exports, as farmers hoard
fertilizer ahead of 2013 plantings, Mosaic said.
The bad weather wreaked havoc on final U.S. corn
yields, pushing prices for the grain near record highs. That
only encourages farmers to plant more - and use more fertilizer
- next year.
For the first quarter ended on Aug. 31, the company reported
net income of $429.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with
$526 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.15 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $2.51 billion. Analysts expected
$2.68 billion.
Prices for phosphate, the second-most important fertilizer
for farmers, fell to $529 per metric ton in the quarter from
$576 a year earlier.
Prices for potash were flat at $444 per metric ton, the
company said.