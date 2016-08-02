(Rewrites throughout with Mosaic CEO interview, updates share
activity)
By Rod Nickel and Amrutha Gayathri
Aug 2 Miners that produce a diverse commodity
mix may be willing to part with fertilizer assets, creating
buying opportunities for producers of potash and phosphate,
Mosaic Co Chief Executive Joc O'Rourke said on Tuesday.
Profits of fertilizer producers have tumbled because of
falling prices, weak currencies in importing countries such as
Brazil and excessive supplies.
Mosaic, the world's largest producer of finished phosphate
products, reported lower-than-expected adjusted profit on
Tuesday as crop nutrient prices remained weak. But the company
joined larger rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc in
saying that the worst was over.
Bigger miners may be unwilling to wait for recovery,
O'Rourke said in an interview. Some of them question whether
fertilizer fits their core portfolios as they look to sell
assets and pay down debt, he said.
"We think some of these opportunities might come to
fruition, and if they do, they may add some long-term value to
us," O'Rourke said.
Reuters reported in June that Plymouth, Minnesota-based
Mosaic was in talks to buy Vale SA's fertilizer unit,
in a renewed push to grow in South America and Africa.
O'Rourke declined to comment on any talks with Vale.
Mosaic shares jumped 2.8 percent at $27.37, after executives
told analysts that better demand was ahead in the second half.
Mosaic expects sales volume and prices of phosphate and
potash to rise in the current quarter from the second quarter.
Potash volumes would be helped by a long-overdue 2016 sales
agreement between Chinese buyers and Canpotex Ltd, the offshore
sales arm of North America's Mosaic, Potash Corp, and Agrium Inc
.
Some rivals have already settled at a sharply lower price of
$219 per tonne, and the focus of Canpotex negotiations now is on
volume, O'Rourke said.
"Once the price gets set, that is the price, and your
participation choice is how much volume" to commit, O'Rourke
said.
Mosaic reported a net loss of $10.2 million, or 3 cents per
share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $390.6
million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, profit was 6 cents per share,
compared with analysts' average estimate of 12 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 32.7 percent to $1.67 billion.
Mosaic said it would slash its 2016 capital budget and cut
other expenses to preserve cash. The company idled production in
July at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine for the rest of
2016.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Grant
McCool)