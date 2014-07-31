July 31 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a 42 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by weak potash prices.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $248.4 million, or 64 cents per share per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $429.8 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $2.44 billion.

