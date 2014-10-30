Oct 30 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co's
quarterly profit jumped 63 percent as it sold more
phosphate at higher prices.
The company's net earnings rose to $202 million, or 54 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $124
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 21 percent to $2.3 billion.
"The improving demand momentum for both potash and
phosphates that started in the fourth quarter of 2013
continued," Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in a statement.
"We are on pace to deliver more tonnes this year than in any
of the last five years, and close to the records of 2008."
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Kirti Pandey)