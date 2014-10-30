(Adds 2015 outlook)
By Ashutosh Pandey and Rod Nickel
Oct 30 Mosaic Co on Thursday forecast
record-high global phosphate and potash shipments in 2015
despite concerns that weak crop prices would reduce farmers'
fertilizer purchases.
The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company's quarterly profit
jumped 63 percent as it sold more phosphate at higher prices,
but the results missed analysts' estimates.
The world's largest producer of finished phosphate products
said 2015 global shipments look to reach 64.5 million to 66.5
million tonnes, up from 64 million to 65 million this year.
Mosaic forecast global shipments of potash, which it mines in
Western Canada, would increase to between 58 million and 60
million tonnes from 57 million to 58 million.
Corn and wheat prices plunged this autumn to multiyear lows
amid a huge but delayed U.S. harvest. Those factors have caused
farmers to back off on fertilizer purchases, especially of
potash and phosphate, U.S. retailers say.
"Yeah, there's ups and downs, dips and valleys, but the
trend is unrelenting," said Chief Executive Officer Jim
Prokopanko. "It is upward."
Dan Basse, president of research company AgResource said on
Wednesday in Winnipeg that lower profitability would lead
farmers to reduce their biggest expenses, such as seed, nitrogen
fertilizer and land.
"We have farmers in the United States this upcoming crop
year that will try to get by without using much fertilizer,"
Basse said.
Mosaic's phosphate volumes rose 22.2 percent to 3.3 million
tonnes in the third quarter. Net phosphate sales rose 21 percent
to $1.7 billion.
The average realized price of diammonium phosphate rose 5.7
percent to $461 per tonne.
Mosaic said in September that it would reduce phosphate
output due to rising costs of raw materials, sulfur and ammonia.
The company said its phosphate sales would fall to between
2.5 million and 2.8 million tonnes in the current quarter from
3.4 million a year earlier, with prices ranging from $430 to
$450 per tonne.
Mosaic expects potash sales to rise to between 2 million and
2.3 million tonnes this quarter from 1.9 million tonnes. It
forecast prices at $275 to $295 per tonne.
The company reported a nearly 29 percent rise in potash
sales to 1.8 million tonnes in the third quarter. However, a
decline in average selling prices to $291 per tonne from $342 a
year earlier offset the benefit from the higher volume.
Mosaic's net earnings rose to $202 million, or 54 cents per
share, in the third quarter from $124 million, or 29 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring expenses and other one-time items,
the company earned 56 cents per share. Analysts on average had
expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 21 percent to $2.3 billion.
Shares of Mosaic were up 0.7 percent at $43.01 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Von Ahn)