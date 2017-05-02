Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
May 2 U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, partly hurt by lower phosphate and potash prices and an ammonia plant outage.
Mosaic reported a net loss attributable to the company of $900,000, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $256.8 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company broke even in the latest quarter, compared with a 73 cents profit last year.
Mosaic recorded a $1 million charge in the quarter, compared with a $169 million gain, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's largest producer of finished phosphate products fell 5.7 percent to $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, recording their first weekly decline in nine, as investors booked profits in shares of diversified companies such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc .