March 19 U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it will hold a minority stake in a joint venture to produce phosphate in Saudi Arabia.

The $7 billion project, including a mine and chemical complexes to make phosphate fertilizer and other products, will be 60 percent owned by mining and metals company Ma'aden. Mosaic will own 25 percent and petrochemical company Saudi Basic Industries Corp JSC will hold 15 percent.