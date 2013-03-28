China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Thursday that it would like to buy back shares later this year.
About 129 million shares of Mosaic that are currently held by some shareholders of giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc will automatically convert to common shares starting in late November, unless they are sold earlier.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020