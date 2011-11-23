(Follows alerts)
Nov 23 Canada's Mosaid Technologies Inc
, which last month agreed to be acquired by Sterling
Partners for C$590 million, posted a second-quarter loss and
suspended its dividend payment for the quarter.
Mosaid, a patent-licensing firm, said it incurred one-time
expenses of C$4.2 million ($4.01 million) in the quarter related
to a special committee for the sale review.
The company said it suspended the dividend payment as per an
agreement with Sterling.
Mosaid posted a net loss of C$4.9 million, or 40 Canadian
cents a share, compared with a net income of C$6.1 million, or
53 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 1 percent to C$20.2 million.
On Oct. 27, Mosaid said it agreed to be bought by U.S.-based
private equity firm Sterling, whose offer trumped a hostile bid
from rival Wi-Lan Inc.
Mosaid shares closed at C$45.84 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0467 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)