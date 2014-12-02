BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million
Dec 2Moscow Exchange :
* Said on Dec. 1 that its subsidiary Fondovaya birzha MMVB ZAO (FB MMVB ZAO) has decided to spin off FB-2 AO
* Says that at the same time FB-2 AO will be merged with AKB Natsional'nyi Kliringovyi Tsentr ZAO (National Clearing Centre)
* Says that Moscow Exchange will be owner of all FB-2 AO's shares as it is sole shareholder of FB MMVB ZAO
* Says 95,000 FB MMVB ZAO shares will be converted into 95,000 ordinary shares of FB-2 AO
* Says conversion ratio is 1 ordinary share of FB MMVB ZAO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles for 1 share of FB-2 AO of nominal value of 1,000 roubles



* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S