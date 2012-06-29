MOSCOW, June 29 Moscow refinery, controlled by Gazprom Neft, halted gasoline making cat cracker after a failure on Thursday, a source at the company told Reuters.

A Gazprom Neft spokeswoman denied the information.

"The unit is working normally," she said.

The source told Reuters that the refinery will reduce refinery runs in July due to the breakdown of the cracker with annual capacity of 2 million tonnes.

"It is expected that maintenance works will take 15 days," the source said.