* Units to be restarted on July 19
* Refinery accounts for 40 pct of Moscow fuel market
MOSCOW, July 13 A Moscow refinery, owned by
Gazprom Neft, in early July halted two crude
distillation units, which together account for around 40 percent
of the plant's total capacity, Energy Ministry data showed on
Friday.
The data showed that the refinery, which also accounts for
around 40 percent of the Moscow fuel market, stopped one of the
units on July 6 and halted CDU-3 on July 8 with plans to restart
them on July 19.
The two units' combined annual capacity stands at around
5.150 million tonnes compared to the total refinery's ability to
process 12 million tonnes a year.
Gazprom Neft had been expected to cover the shortfall in the
market during the month, domestic traders said.
The company also halted a catalytic cracker, a catalytic
reformer, a diesel hydrotreater and a fractionation unit, the
Energy Ministry said.
Last month, Gazprom Neft said it would stop a
gasoline-making catalytic cracker in July.
A source at the company said an accident had forced the unit
to shut the refinery to cut crude runs, but Gazprom Neft said in
a statement there had been no accident.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)