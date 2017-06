MOSCOW, July 17 Moscow refinery restarted gasoline-making catalytic cracker on July 15 after maintenance, Gazprom Neft, which controls the plant, said on Tuesday.

According to Energy Ministry data, the unit was halted on July 7 and had been expected to be relaunched on July 19.

"Throughput is expected at 925,000 tonnes of oil products in July," Gazprom Neft said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)