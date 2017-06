MOSCOW, April 10 Moscow electricity provider Mosenergo said on Tuesday its net profit rose to 9.9 billion roubles ($337.24 million) last year, up 11 percent year-on-year.

Mosenergo revised its 2010 net profit to 8.9 billion roubles on Tuesday, up from 8.7 billion reported earlier.

The company, controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom, added its revenues rose to 161.1 billion roubles from 145.3 billion roubles in 2010, with EBITDA increasing to 23.9 billion roubles, up from 20 billion roubles in 2010. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Katya Golubkova)