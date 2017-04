Dec 15 Mosoblbank

* Says dismisses Maksim Egunov from chairman of management board post at his own request as of Dec. 10

* Says appoints Denis Malykhin as interim chairman of management board as of Dec. 11

* Says dismisses Boris Listov from chairman post at his own request

* Says appoints Artem Obolenskiy as new chairman