BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 AKB Mosoblbank
* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that a criminal case has been filed against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of AKB Mosoblbank , Viktor Yanin, concerning embezzlement of funds from the bank's deposits
* Prosecutor's statement says that, according to the initial investigation, in May 2014 Yanin, as chairman of the management board, organised opening deposits for 580 million roubles ($8.8 million)
* Subsequently, these funds were transferred into Yanin's account, statement says
* Statement says Yanin embezzled from the bank more than 578 million roubles
* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says Source text: bit.ly/1BE3Fbz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.6200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.