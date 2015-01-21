Jan 21 AKB Mosoblbank

* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday that a criminal case has been filed against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of AKB Mosoblbank , Viktor Yanin, concerning embezzlement of funds from the bank's deposits

* Prosecutor's statement says that, according to the initial investigation, in May 2014 Yanin, as chairman of the management board, organised opening deposits for 580 million roubles ($8.8 million)

* Subsequently, these funds were transferred into Yanin's account, statement says

* Statement says Yanin embezzled from the bank more than 578 million roubles

* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says Source text: bit.ly/1BE3Fbz

($1 = 65.6200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)