Sept 22 British suit specialist Moss Bros Group
Plc reported a marginal drop in first-half pretax
profit, hurt by increased investment in marketing and
acceleration in its store refurbishment programme.
The company, which sells and hires out formal clothing in
the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy
Taylors Guild brands, made a pretax profit of 1.95 million
pounds ($3.19 million) from 2.23 million pounds a year earlier.
Total revenue rose about 5 percent to 55.8 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6120 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)