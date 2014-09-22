Sept 22 British suit specialist Moss Bros Group Plc reported a marginal drop in first-half pretax profit, hurt by increased investment in marketing and acceleration in its store refurbishment programme.

The company, which sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, made a pretax profit of 1.95 million pounds ($3.19 million) from 2.23 million pounds a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 5 percent to 55.8 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6120 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)