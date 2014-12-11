Dec 11 British suit specialist Moss Bros Group
Plc reported a 7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for
the first 19 weeks of the second half and said it was confident
of full-year outlook.
Retail sales, which account for about 85 percent of group
revenue, benefited from the new sub brands launched for the
autumn season and trading from refurbished stores, the company
said in a statement.
Moss Bros, which operates 131 stores, revamped 14 stores in
this financial year as part of its five-year refurbishment
programme launched two years ago.
The company sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK
through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors
Guild brands.
