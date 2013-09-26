Sept 26 Moss Bros Group PLC : * Interim dividend increased 50% to 0.3 pence per share * Continuing operations pre-tax profit level at £2.2M, (H1 2012: £2.2M) * Total sales for the continuing business were 1.2% up on last year * Group like for like sales were level to the previous year * Like for like sales are up 4.9% in 8 wks to Sept 21 * Expects outturn for the full year will be in line with market expectations * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here