UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 22 Moss Bros Group PLC : * Pre-tax profit before exceptional items at £3.0M, an increase of £2.1M on the
prior year * Final dividend of 0.7P, total dividend for the year 0.9P, up 125% * Group like-for-like* sales, including vat, up 3.9% * We remain confident that the business will achieve market expectations in
2013/14 * Sales in 1st 7 weeks of the new year slightly below last year, on stronger
gross margins * Like-for-like* gross profit in the seven weeks to 16 March 2013 is 2.4% below
last year
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine reported on Thursday a 3.1 percent increase in its full-year core profit, helped by solid demand from the automotive industry and an improved oil and gas sector.