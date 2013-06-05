BRIEF-Broo Ltd announces acquisition of Sorrento hospitality venue
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
LONDON, June 5 Moss Bros Group PLC : * Overall trading performance continues to improve on the prior year in line
with market expectations * Total sales for first 18 weeks improved and were 0.6% up on last year * Like-for-like retail sales, including e-Commerce, were up 2% * CEO confident about our medium term growth prospects
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
* Reported on Tuesday FY production value 24.9 million euros ($26.92 million) versus 24.7 million euros a year ago
* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)