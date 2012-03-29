March 29 British menswear retailer Moss Bros
swung to a full-year profit aided by cost cuts and
improved sales across both its hire and retail businesses, and
said it would pay a dividend for the first time since 2007.
The suit specialist, which is engaged in the retail sale and
hire of clothing through its Moss Bros Hire, Moss Bespoke, Moss
Bros, and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, said trading in the eight
weeks to March 25 has been encouraging.
"Like-for-like sales continue to improve in line with
management expectations, although the gross margin has been
affected by rising raw material prices," Moss Bros said in a
statement.
The company proposed a dividend of 0.4 pence per share for
2011.
Pretax profit from continuing operations was 900,000 pounds
($1.43 million) for the full year, compared with a loss of 8.9
million pounds last year.
"A focus on product, operational delivery and cost control
have combined to return the business to profitability," the
company said.
The suit chain, which was set up in 1851, and currently has
over 135 stores across the UK, said on a like-for-like basis,
retail sales increased 13.1 percent, while hire sales rose 10.1
percent, during the year.
Moss Bros' shares, which have gained about 20 percent in
value since the company reported its first-half results in
September, closed at 48.25 pence on Wednesday on the London
Stock Exchange.