March 25 British suit specialist Moss Bros Group
Plc reported a 9 percent rise in full-year profit and
said its hire business saw an upturn in bookings for the 2015
wedding season.
Pretax profit rose to 4.8 million pounds for the year ended
Jan. 31, from 4.4 million pounds a year earlier.
The menswear specialist said revenue rose 5.1 percent to
114.7 million pounds ($170.39 million) while like-for-like sales
increased 5.5 percent.
Moss Bros sells and hires out formal clothing in the UK
through its Moss Bros, Moss, Moss Bros Hire and Savoy Taylors
Guild brands.
($1 = 0.6732 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)