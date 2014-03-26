BRIEF-Staples says CEO Goodman's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln
* CEO Shira Goodman's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oVpIrB Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit 4.4 million stg versus 3 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 4.7 pence per share
* Total dividend 5 pence per share, up 4.1p on the previous year (2012/13: 0.9p)
* Fy sales 122.2 million stg
* Group like-for-like sales of £122.2m, including vat, up 4.2% (2012/13: up 3.9%)
* Like-for-like* retail sales up 6.4%
* Profit before tax was £4.4m (2012/13: £3.1m)
* Sales in the first eight weeks of the new financial year are up 7.3%.
* Business is on track to achieve market expectations in 2014/15. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)
* Wal-Mart Stores CEO Douglas McMillon’s 2017 total compensation, for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, $22.4 million versus $19.8 million in 2016 - SEC filing