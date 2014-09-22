Sept 22 Moss Bros Group Plc

* Interim dividend 1.7 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 6.4 percent to 55.8 million stg

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 2 million stg

* Like for like* sales increased 6.4% and total sales of £55.8m were 4.6% up, on last year.

* Pre-Tax profit was marginally lower, as anticipated at £2.0m (HY1 2013: £2.2m)