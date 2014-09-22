Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Interim dividend 1.7 pence per share
* H1 sales rose 6.4 percent to 55.8 million stg
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 2 million stg
* Like for like* sales increased 6.4% and total sales of £55.8m were 4.6% up, on last year.
* Pre-Tax profit was marginally lower, as anticipated at £2.0m (HY1 2013: £2.2m)Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.