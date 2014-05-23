May 23 Moss Bros Group Plc :

* Total sales for continuing business for first 16 weeks increased by 5.4 pct on last year

* Like-for-like sales were up 6.3 pct for same period

* E-commerce retail sales continue to grow strongly, up 115 pct against last year

* Continue to remain confident about our medium term growth prospects