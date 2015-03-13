MILAN, March 13 The owners of Mossi Ghisolfi (M&G) have no plans to sell the Italian chemicals group, Chief Executive Marco Ghisolfi said on Friday, emphasising that there would be no changes after the sudden death of his brother and co-CEO Guido.

Last week's suicide of Guido Ghisolfi -- credited with developing the technology used by M&G to produce fuel and other chemicals from biomass -- made headlines in Italy and raised questions over the family-owned group's future.

The company is Italy's second-biggest chemicals group behind oil major Eni and has operations in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia.

Asked if the company would now consider a sale, Marco Ghisolfi said "not now, nor ever".

"As far as the ownership of the group is concerned, nothing will change after the passing of Guido," Ghisolfi said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.

Guido suffered from severe depression, the company has said.

In late 2013, the group was planning to list around a third of its M&G Chemicals unit in Hong Kong but pulled the IPO plans as market conditions worsened.

U.S. private equity firm TPG later invested $300 million in the unit, taking a stake of just over 25 percent.

Based in the region of Piedmont in northwest Italy, Mossi Ghisolfi is best known for producing PET, a plastic used for soft drink bottles and seen as a growing business.

Sales totalled 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in 2013 and the company produces biofuels, chemical products and plastics derived from non-food biomass sources such as vegetable fats and oils.

The group is discussing the future structure of its management and Ghisolfi said any new appointments would be chosen internally.

Ghisolfi said that while the company was fully focused on organic growth, it would consider acquisitions opportunities, but only if they were "extremely attractive". ($1 = 0.9450 euros)